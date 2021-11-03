GlobalBoost-Y Hits One Day Volume of $65,265.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $919,481.09 and $65,265.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,469.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,556.16 or 0.07293442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.52 or 0.00325791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.66 or 0.00974329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00088591 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.08 or 0.00424342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.81 or 0.00270222 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004795 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

