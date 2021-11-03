Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$4.85 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$4.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GSC. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Golden Star Resources to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.02.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

TSE:GSC opened at C$4.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$526.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.58 and a 1-year high of C$5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.51.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.