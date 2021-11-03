Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 900,516 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,516 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Leslie’s worth $38,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LESL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 72.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after buying an additional 329,447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 107,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 125,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leslie's alerts:

LESL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of LESL stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.