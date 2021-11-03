Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $35.18 Million Stock Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of IGM Biosciences worth $35,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 9,245.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 23.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 27.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IGMS shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of -1.04. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). On average, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $87,938.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,486 shares of company stock valued at $247,551. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.