Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $37.73 Million Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 34.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,744,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $37,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1,231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 175,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 161,978 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of APA by 501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,632,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of APA from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Shares of APA stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.15%.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.