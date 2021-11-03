Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Short Interest Update

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,400 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the September 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gracell Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

GRCL traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. 2,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.