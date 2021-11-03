GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 9,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:EAF traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 82,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,622. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.03. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $330.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.35 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAF. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

