GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 9,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:EAF traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 82,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,622. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.03. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $14.16.
GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $330.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.35 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAF. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.
About GrafTech International
GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.
