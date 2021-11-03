Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.53

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$100.53 and last traded at C$100.32, with a volume of 150173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$99.07.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$95.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.44.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.94.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

