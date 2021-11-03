Gray Television (GTN.A) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Television stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

