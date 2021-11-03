Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.70

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 2109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,506,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 81,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 55,582 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

