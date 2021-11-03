Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.46. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 845,551 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $158.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Panther Mining Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

