Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

GRBK stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. 1,004,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,222. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

