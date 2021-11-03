Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.
GRBK stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. 1,004,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,222. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $28.03.
In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
