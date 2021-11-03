Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Insider Sells $11,140.00 in Stock

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) insider Erin Jones sold 1,000 shares of Gritstone bio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $11,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GRTS stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. 954,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.05. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

