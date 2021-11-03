GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Barclays

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GXO. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.
NYSE:GXO opened at $94.84 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $95.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $884,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
