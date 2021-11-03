GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Barclays

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GXO. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE:GXO opened at $94.84 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $95.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $884,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

