Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.13. The stock had a trading volume of 169,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,755. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $112.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hamilton Lane stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 102.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Hamilton Lane worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

