Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Acumen Capital from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,236. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.88. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1 year low of C$5.72 and a 1 year high of C$12.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.54 million and a PE ratio of 9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43.

In related news, Director Bill Hammond sold 151,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.80, for a total transaction of C$1,640,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 920,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,939,564.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

