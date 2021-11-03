Hamster (HAM) Trading Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last week, Hamster has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hamster has a market cap of $101.52 million and $3.30 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00084747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00075251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00101852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,266.91 or 0.99568256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,535.01 or 0.07251732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022300 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster Coin Trading

