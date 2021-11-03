Handshake Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $170.46 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,847.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,587.06 or 0.07298759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.24 or 0.00324976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $609.78 or 0.00970264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00088165 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.07 or 0.00424949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.26 or 0.00269317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005302 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 436,030,427 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

