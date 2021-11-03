Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.93. 407,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,502. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.65 and a beta of -0.27. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $416,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 1,800 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,109 shares of company stock worth $2,735,820. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after buying an additional 59,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 45,607 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $872,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

