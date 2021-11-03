Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $155.10 or 0.00248177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $98.55 million and $17.13 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022439 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001015 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 373.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 667,436 coins and its circulating supply is 635,365 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

