Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hayward in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.83.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAYW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Hayward stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 24,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $540,106.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $278,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 536,001 shares of company stock worth $12,088,104.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $54,624,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,941,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $40,829,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $29,559,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,734,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

