HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,757,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of HealthStream worth $77,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 20,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 201,344 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $849.33 million, a PE ratio of 117.01, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

