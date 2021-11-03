Hedget (HGET) Trading Up 8.4% This Week

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and $200,599.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for about $4.12 or 0.00006528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedget has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00050619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00229684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00099278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

