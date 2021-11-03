Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

HENKY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.68. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

