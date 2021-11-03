Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.25.

HSIC stock opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.95. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,096,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

