Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.55-4.95 EPS.
Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.00. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16.
In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
