Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.55-4.95 EPS.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.00. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

