Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.550-$4.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79 billion-$6.01 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.55-4.95 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLF. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.95. 1,359,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

