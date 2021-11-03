Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Shares of HRTG opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $189.05 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.69. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $49,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,885 shares of company stock worth $140,780. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heritage Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 572.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Heritage Insurance worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Sunday, July 25th.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.