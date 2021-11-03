High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Update

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,700 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the September 30th total of 495,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

NYSE:PCF opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%.

In other news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 14,563 shares of High Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $143,736.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald Hellerman sold 9,000 shares of High Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,128 shares of company stock valued at $993,053. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

