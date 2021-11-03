Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Issues Earnings Results

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

NYSE HEP traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.54. 262,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,328. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Holly Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 329,008 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Holly Energy Partners worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.