HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Announces Earnings Results

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HollyFrontier stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.90. 3,042,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.69. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HollyFrontier stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of HollyFrontier worth $32,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

