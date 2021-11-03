HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Announces Earnings Results

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
HollyFrontier stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.90. 3,042,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.69. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85.
In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.
HollyFrontier Company Profile
HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.
