Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,516,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,064,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.15% of Hologic worth $2,503,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

HOLX stock opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

