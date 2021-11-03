Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.86

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$42.86 and last traded at C$41.91, with a volume of 64894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCG shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$138.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$140.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 4.8499997 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,000.

About Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

