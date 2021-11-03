Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,504. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.19. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $173.28 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $153.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

