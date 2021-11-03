Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.59.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:HWDJF opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.