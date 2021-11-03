HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Update

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,970,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 46,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,836 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 65,686 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of HP by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,572 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HP stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.25. 6,252,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,654,722. HP has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.39.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.