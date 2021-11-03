H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27, RTT News reports. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. H&R Block updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE HRB traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,202,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,263. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

