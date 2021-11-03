HSBC Upgrades MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) to Buy

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTUAY. Barclays upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTUAY opened at $112.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 1.56. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $89.82 and a one year high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.