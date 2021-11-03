HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.760-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.520-$0.540 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $767.08.

Shares of HUBS traded down $77.33 on Wednesday, hitting $710.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,672. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $722.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $618.02. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $288.48 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of -381.72 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,728 shares of company stock worth $24,147,918. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

