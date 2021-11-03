Huntsman Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $33.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,065,000 after purchasing an additional 153,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 87.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,070,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,472,000 after acquiring an additional 569,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,426,000 after purchasing an additional 416,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

