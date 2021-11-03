Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Raised to $55.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.45% from the company’s previous close.

HUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $33.82.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 30.3% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 8.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 137.6% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

