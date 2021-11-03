Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Raised to $55.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.45% from the company’s previous close.
HUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.
Shares of HUN stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $33.82.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 30.3% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 8.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 137.6% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
