Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Huntsman’s adjusted earnings and sales for the third quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company benefits from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation. It is committed to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. It is also shifting its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) business from components to differentiated systems that have higher margins. Huntsman’s Polyurethanes segment is well placed for strong upside in the long term on the back of its focus on ramping up its high-value differentiated downstream portfolio. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies. Huntsman also remains focused on generating healthy cash flows and has a strong balance sheet. Moreover, Huntsman is committed to reduce debt using strong cash flows.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

Shares of HUN stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,368. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

