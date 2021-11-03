Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the September 30th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 896,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,117. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.47. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $95.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HYFM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 835.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,621,000 after purchasing an additional 528,016 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 938,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,455,000 after purchasing an additional 397,671 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,641,000 after purchasing an additional 97,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

