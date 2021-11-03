I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) PT Raised to $85.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $63.16 on Monday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $32.64 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average is $70.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

