I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Short Interest Up 18.9% in October

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 624,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ:IMAB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.60. 330,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,352. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average of $70.35. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $32.64 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in I-Mab by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, I-Mab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

