I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $1,829.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.29 or 0.00319129 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00014227 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004578 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,203,513 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.