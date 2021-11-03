IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Northern Right Capital Management L.P.

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,088 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises approximately 4.9% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $16,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.08. 649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,716. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.85. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $81.61 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.30.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.