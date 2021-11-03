ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. ICF International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.

Shares of ICFI stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.68. 102,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.16. ICF International has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $106.04.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

