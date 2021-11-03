ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.57

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.57 and last traded at $102.57, with a volume of 768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.07.
In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ICF International in the second quarter valued at $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 20.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in ICF International by 97,860.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ICF International by 19.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.
About ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
