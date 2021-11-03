ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.57

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.57 and last traded at $102.57, with a volume of 768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.07.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ICF International in the second quarter valued at $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 20.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in ICF International by 97,860.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ICF International by 19.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

