ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,274.00

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,274 ($16.64) and last traded at GBX 1,269.90 ($16.59), with a volume of 33846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,248 ($16.31).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,174.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,106.42. The stock has a market cap of £866.05 million and a PE ratio of 3.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

In other ICG Enterprise Trust news, insider Gerhard Fusenig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,155 ($15.09) per share, for a total transaction of £23,100 ($30,180.30).

About ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

